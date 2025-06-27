Exports to China rise by 9% in May despite overall trade decline

TEHRAN — China’s customs data show that Iranian exports to China reached $266 million in May 2025, marking a nine percent increase compared to the same month last year, despite an overall decline in bilateral trade during the first five months of the year.

Total trade between the two countries from January through May stood at $3.676 billion. China exported $3.22 billion worth of goods to Iran in this period, down 21 percent from a year earlier, while its imports from Iran amounted to $1.456 billion, showing an 18 percent decrease.

In May alone, bilateral trade grew by three percent year-on-year to $873 million. Chinese exports to Iran reached $607 million, up one percent from May 2024, while imports from Iran rose by nine percent, climbing from $245 million to $266 million.

