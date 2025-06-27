Hydropower output reaches 207,000 GWh as sector prepares for summer demand

TEHRAN — Iran’s cumulative electricity generation from hydropower plants developed by the Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company has reached 207,000 gigawatt-hours as of late May, the company announced.

Hydropower plants currently account for about 14 percent of the country’s total power generation capacity, while thermal power plants dominate with over 85 percent.

The remaining share is supplied by renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Iran’s hydropower capacity stands at approximately 12,000 megawatts, of which 9,000 megawatts have been developed and are operated by the state-run company.

Hydropower plants serve multiple roles beyond electricity generation, including surface water management, flood prevention, frequency regulation, and grid balancing, according to the company.

Their design allows for runoff to be stored in reservoirs during the spring and released in a regulated manner over the summer, supporting agricultural, industrial, and municipal needs.

During the peak electricity demand season in summer—when high temperatures reduce the efficiency of thermal plants—hydropower facilities provide a reliable source of electricity to stabilize the national grid.

The company also noted that annual maintenance and servicing of roughly 80 percent of its hydropower capacity has been completed. All units are expected to be fully operational ahead of the summer peak demand period.

Typically, hydropower dams collect spring rainfall to maximize electricity production during the summer, when national power consumption surges.

EF/MA