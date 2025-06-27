Isfahan, in the arms of art

TEHRAN--Amidst the noise of the news, Isfahan artists breathe the spirit of hope into society with their beautiful creations, playing a vital role in healing the wounds and creating an atmosphere of empathy and peace, so that the light of hope remains shining in this historical city.



Isfahan, as one of the most prominent historical and cultural cities in Iran and the world, has always been known for its art and handicrafts, which are symbols of the thousands of years old heritage of this land.

In a time when worry may have taken root in the hearts of people, the art of this ancient city, like a bubbling spring, whispers hope. The artists of this land, with creative hands and hearts full of love, create beautiful works of art, so that in this inevitable noise, they can be a refuge for the tired souls of the people.

The artists of this city, not with slogans, but by creating nice works, go to war with despair and hopelessness.

Isfahan’s arts, from enameling inspired by nature and history to engraving on precious metals, from inlay work with precise geometric patterns to turquoise carving that sets beautiful stones on copper and brass surfaces, from carpet weaving with delicate knots to hand-painted fabrics with traditional motifs, from music and painting to poetry and literature, are not only an inseparable part of Isfahan but also play a vital role in preserving Iran's national and cultural identity.

In the traditional workshops of Isfahan, where the smell of jujube, walnut and maple wood and the color of linden and spruce trees revive memories of the past, artists are busy creating works that transcend time and place, conveying messages of peace and friendship. Master craftsmen, who have been carving on wood with love and skill for years, carve designs of hope and life into the heart of wood.

In another corner of the city, painters, with their magical brushes, spread colors of joy and vitality on canvas and create beautiful and original miniatures. They know that these days, people need bright and hopeful colors more than ever.

Mahmoud Nayebi, a miniaturist from Isfahan, told IRNA: “Only through painting, I think less about the war and its consequences. The war was like a great earthquake for me, which challenged my mental foundations. Before that, I might have thought more about pure aesthetics, but after the events of recent days, art has a deeper meaning for me.” He continued: “Although the style of my paintings is miniature, which has many differences from other styles of this art, I seek to record resistance and even glimmers of hope in my new paintings and no longer think only about color and form, but rather seek to convey a message that every spot of color can convey.”

He pointed out that art in times of war can have both the role of emotional release and awareness-raising, and for the artist, it is a way to express complex emotions such as anger, sadness, and hope. At the same time, for the audience, it can be a mirror to see the realities and perhaps a way to comfort or sympathize, he added.

He also said: “Art can be a reminder of humanity, art is the power to create and we must let this power be our refuge and way of salvation, and every work of art in this era should be a hope for a better future.”

Art in Isfahan is not only soothing, but also a bridge to empathy and solidarity. The city's street musicians, through their street performances, provide an opportunity for people to enjoy the beauty of music together and sympathize with each other.

At one of these art gatherings in Jolfa, Isfahan, people expressed their feelings and sang along with each other as they listened to memorable pieces of music, perhaps believing that they are not alone on this path.

The history of most of the arts of Isfahan which are considered handicrafts, dates back to the Safavid era, an era when art and architecture flourished in this city. During this period, Isfahan artists with their own taste developed handicrafts and perfected designs and techniques such as enameling, inlaying, calligraphy, turquoise carving, carpet weaving, and many others.

Without a doubt, enameling is one of the most prominent arts of Isfahan, the art of decorating metals, especially copper, with colorful and glazed designs. Isfahan is known as the most important center of enameling in Iran, and the city’s enamel works, with their Islamic designs, flowers and plants, and miniature images, are famous across the world.

Khatamkari, another art that has a special place in the art of Isfahan, is the art of decorating the surface of objects with small wooden, bone and metal triangles that, when placed together, create original geometric shapes. Isfahan Khatamkari has a special place due to the elegance and variety of designs.

Qalamzani, which is the art of engraving designs on metals such as copper, silver and brass, is very popular in Isfahan, and Isfahan artists use a pen and hammer to engrave traditional, mythical and religious designs on dishes, paintings and other metal objects.

The weaving of exquisite carpets with complex designs and diverse colors has long been popular in Isfahan, and Isfahan carpets have always been welcomed all over the world due to the high quality of the raw materials, the elegance of the texture and the beauty of the design.

Qalamkar tablecloth, which is a traditional type of printing on fabric in which beautiful and diverse designs are created on tablecloths, and other textiles using engraved wooden molds and plant dyes, is another fans art from the West Asia that has many customers.

In addition to these, other arts such as miniature, turquoise carving, tapestry work, coppersmithing, traditional textiles (such as Zarbafi and Golabtun embroidery), pottery, gem work, aba weaving, Zarbafi, velvet weaving, tile work, and dozens of other arts are also popular in Isfahan, each of which in turn narrates authentic Iranian taste and art.

In these days, art reminds people that life still goes on and that beauty is waiting to be discovered. Art motivates people to continue working and creating with hope for the future and to build a better world for themselves and future generations.

In the end, it can be said that art in Isfahan is not only a hobby or entertainment, but also a necessity. In these turbulent days, art, like a lighthouse, shows the way to hope and peace and helps people to withstand hardships and hope for the future.

With creative hands and hearts full of love, Isfahan artists continue to create a beautiful and peaceful world, so that the light of hope will always remain bright in this historical city.

More than 80,000 handicraft artists work in Isfahan province, of which 40,000 have been identified and certified in the past four years. Of the 602 handicrafts identified in the world, 299 are related to Iran, and of these, 200 are related to Isfahan province.

KD

