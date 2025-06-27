Iraqi Cleric Condemns U.S. and Israeli Strike on Iran, Warns of Regional Risks

TEHRAN- Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, declared on Friday that the recent attack by Israel and the United States on Iran “cannot be easily ignored,” calling it a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Speaking at a public gathering in Baghdad’s Al-Khalani Square to mark the start of Muharram, the Islamic month of mourning, Hakim emphasized Iran’s role as a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its influence across the region. “Iran has played a major role in supporting Iraq’s political system since its formation in 2003,” he said.

Hakim argued that the strike undermined the foundational principles of the United Nations Security Council, which prioritizes global peace and security. “Neglect and hostility in our region expose our countries and people to direct danger, now and in the future,” he warned.

While stressing that Iraq must not become a battleground for external conflicts, Hakim said Baghdad should still defend the rights of Muslim nations and neighbors. “We cannot remain silent on issues affecting Arab and Islamic countries, especially Palestine,” he said, urging the international community to break its “shameful silence” over Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond.

The cleric also reiterated his opposition to any attack on Iran, comparing it to his condemnation of Israeli military actions in Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria. “We will not retreat from supporting the causes of the Arab and Islamic world,” he said.

Hakim called on regional powers, including Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Gulf Arab states, and Egypt, to collaborate for peace. He also addressed the U.S. directly, asserting Iraq’s sovereignty: “We seek regional stability and reject foreigners to dictate or interfere in Iraq's internal affairs.”