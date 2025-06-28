34 Iranian universities in THE Impact Ranking 2025

TEHRAN – The Times Higher Education (THE) has included 34 universities from Iran among the top universities pursuing sustainable development goals (SDGs), up from 33 universities in 2024.

THE ranking evaluated 2,526 universities from 130 countries to produce the overall Impact Ranking for 2025.

Key criteria for Times Higher Education Impact Rankings include research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. It evaluates the universities’ performance in 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indexes including no poverty; zero hunger; Good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice, and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals.

Iran University of Medical Sciences, with a global ranking of 301-400, is placed first in the country.

Alzahra University, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (ranking 401-600) are placed second.

Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences (AJUMS), Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University (601-800), University of Tehran, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modarres University (801-1000), ranked third.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Bu-Ali Sina University, Qazvin University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, Shahrekord University of Medical Sciences, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, and University of Zanjan rank 1001-1500.

Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Golestan University, Hamedan University of Medical Sciences, Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, Ilam University, Imam Khomeini International University, Kermanshah University of Technology, Payame Noor University, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, University of Hormozgan, University of Maragheh, University of Science and Culture, University of Sistan-Baluchestan, and Urmia University of Medical Sciences rank 1501+.

The overall Impact Rankings table identifies and celebrates universities that demonstrate comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development. By excelling in a variety of SDGs, these universities showcase their commitment to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and partnerships.

Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks 48th in good health and well-being as well as reduced inequalities, and 62nd in quality education goals.

Alzahra University and Kerman University of Medical Sciences rank 85th and 89th in gender equality, respectively.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences ranks 30th in good health and well-being.

Amirkabir University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University rank 46th and 60th in industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

The methodology for the overall Impact Rankings integrates scores across multiple SDGs to reflect overall performance and impact. The analysis shows that universities in East and Southeast Asia are improving rapidly when it comes to their contributions towards sustainable development.

There is more analysis on the results, including tables, charts, and interviews with university leaders in the Impact Rankings 2025 digital report.

Recent rankings

The 22nd edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), 2026, has placed nine Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes, unchanged from the 2025 ranking.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 322, ranks first among the Iranian universities.

Sharif University of Technology (ranking 375) and Amirkabir University of Technology (456) are placed second and third.

Iran University of Science and Technology (496), Isfahan University of Technology (571), University of Tabriz (578), Shiraz University (701-710), Shahid Beheshti University (741-750), and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (951- 1000) are other top universities included in this year’s ranking.

Among Iranian universities, Shahid Beheshti University has improved its ranking by 100 positions, up from 851-900 in 2025, Mehr news agency reported.

QS World University Rankings being compiled by Britain’s QS since 2024 – is a global indicator of higher education quality. Some 8,500 universities across the globe were nominated to be included in year 2026 rankings, and only 1,501 got their position in the final list.

The Round University Ranking (RUR) 2025 has placed 36 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world, up from 32 universities in 2024.

RUR Ranking evaluates the performance of over 1200 leading world universities from 85 countries by 20 indicators within the framework of 4 key objectives: teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

It is designed as an evaluation system aimed to provide sufficient information about university performance to address stakeholders’ personal tasks: students, the academic community, university management, and policy makers.

Islamic Azad University, with a global ranking of 93, is placed first in the country.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (125), University of Tehran (202), Iran University of Science and Technology (355), Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (371), Sharif University of Technology (389), University of Tabriz (422), Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences (440), Qazvin University of Medical Sciences (445), and Shahid Beheshti University (454) ranked second to tenth.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Islamic Azad University are ranked third and fourth globally in terms of Teaching Ranking index; they are placed first and second in the country. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 69) is placed third.

Based on the Research Ranking index, University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 138), Sharif University of Technology (252), Islamic Azad University (259) are placed first to third in the country, respectively.

Islamic Azad University (414), Graduate University of Advanced Technology (542), and Imam Hossein University (572) are ranked first to third in terms of the International Diversity Ranking index.

Based on the Financial Sustainability index, Imam Hossein University (155), Baqir al-Olum University (212), and Iran University of Science and Technology (245) are the top three universities in the country.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 has placed 85 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions, compared to 75 universities in 2024.

Sharif University of Technology is ranked first in the country, with a global ranking of 69.

Amirkabir University of Technology (70), Iran University of Science and Technology (77), University of Tehran (97), Tehran University of Medical Science (109), Isfahan University of Technology (115), Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (121), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (154), and Shiraz University of Technology (155) are placed second to tenth in the country.

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 has included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology; Life sciences and Medicine; and Natural Sciences, Mehr news agency reported.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world. Sharif University of Technology (with a global ranking of 301- 350) tops the universities of the country.

THE World University Rankings 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024. Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Sciences, and Engineering.

MT/MG

