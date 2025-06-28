Funding allocated to equip private museums in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN - Authorities in Sistan-Baluchestan have announced the allocation of dedicated funding to equip private museums in the southeastern province of Iran.

According to Mojtaba Sa’adatian, the deputy provincial tourism chief, the initiative aims to enhance the quality of museum services, promote private sector involvement in museum development, and enrich the province’s cultural and artistic landscape.

Currently, Sistan-Baluchestan is home to nine public museums and three officially registered private museums, along with two additional private collections. These institutions primarily showcase the ethnographic heritage of the region, highlighting the diverse cultural identities of its various communities.

“This is the first time that equipment funding has been specifically allocated to privately run museums in the province,” Sa’adatian said. “It reflects our commitment to supporting both public and private museum initiatives.”

He added that the provincial department is fully prepared to assist individuals interested in establishing private or specialized museums, and emphasized the unique potential of the province to host museums focused on a wide range of themes.

“We hope to see a rise in the number of private museums in the near future, contributing to the broader cultural and educational development of the region,” Sa’adatian concluded.

The collective Sistan-Baluchestan Province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran, with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossroads of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert. Seb castle; mud fountains; Darak beach; Darren Negaran; Chabahar beach; and Martian mountains are some of the most notable historical and natural tourist attractions of the province.

