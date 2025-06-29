Date for 2025/26 PGPL season confirmed

TEHRAN – The 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) season date has been confirmed, with the opening match round starting on Monday Aug. 18.

The new season of the league was originally set to start on Aug. 6, but the opening has been postponed due to the recent Israeli war on Iran.

Iran Super Cup between Hazfi Cup winners Esteghlal and PGPL championsTractor will be held on Aug. 11 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.