Syrians reject Israeli “aid”

TEHRAN – As the Zionist regime expands its grip on southern Syria, locals are refusing to extend their hands to the occupation regime.

Residents of Abu Madhra’a village in the southwestern Quneitra province have refused to accept what they described as “aid” from the occupation forces.

This followed an incursion by occupation forces into the area on Saturday, according to local Syrian sources, in a bid to fortify the regime’s illegal presence.

In another escalation on the ground, an Israeli patrol of about twenty soldiers advanced into the village of Ruwayhina in southern Quneitra.

Two Israeli tanks were stationed on the outskirts of the village while the patrol continued moving through residential areas, causing tension and concern among the local population.

These repeated Israeli movements in the region are seen as a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty, and part of ongoing attempts by the occupation regime to impose new realities on the ground in the Golan and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Kan TV reported that Syrian officials, speaking privately, confirmed there had been direct daily dialogue with Israelis in recent days.

A well-informed Syrian source also indicated that Damascus “does not rule out the possibility of reaching a peace agreement” with Tel Aviv before the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.

Hebrew media outlets have also reported that the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa will normalize relations with the Israeli regime and officially recognize the annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights “before the end of 2025”.

Several days ago, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “during President Trump’s meeting with President al-Sharaa, one of his key requests was for Syria to join the Abraham Accords.”

This comes as the Israeli military announced that its occupation forces from the Alexandroni Brigade (Brigade 3) carried out several raids this week in southern Syria, targeting weapons depots and arresting a number of individuals.