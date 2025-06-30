President Pezeshkian meets ICCIMA board, discusses industry support package

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with the board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to discuss a new government support package aimed at helping industrial units recover from the economic shock caused by the recent 12-day war.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh told Iran Chamber Online that several senior economic officials—including the ministers of Industry, Economy, and Labor, as well as the Central Bank governor—also attended the Sunday evening meeting.

“The board of ICCIMA was briefed on the framework of the support package,” Hassanzadeh said, adding that the chamber expressed support for the initiative while also offering suggestions to improve its implementation.

Hassanzadeh emphasized that the private sector believes the package should benefit not only large industries but also small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country, particularly to preserve jobs.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the unity and solidarity demonstrated by the public, government, and private sector during the recent crisis. “We urged the president to safeguard this social capital and spirit of cooperation,” he said.

Encouraging greater public participation in the economy, Hassanzadeh expressed hope that the government would leverage the capabilities of both the people and the private sector to further national development.

He added that private sector recommendations aimed at reducing volatility in the capital markets were also shared with the president and his economic team.

According to Hassanzadeh, the meeting reflected the government’s readiness and willingness to engage the private sector more actively in its economic strategy.

The session concluded with an expression of appreciation for the national solidarity that emerged in recent weeks. Participants stressed the need to use this momentum to reinforce social trust and align efforts to address the country's economic challenges.

EF/MA