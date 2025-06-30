Iran’s museums remain closed until conditions are normal: minister

TEHRAN—Iran’s museums and historic sites will be closed until the government declares normal conditions for the country, said Cultural Heritage Minister Raza Salehi-Amiri.

He also said that there were worries regarding the museums and ancient sites, Mehr news agency reported.

“But we mobilized all our strength to move the precious artworks to the reservoirs. We tried to preserve this great cultural capital and the country’s civilization. People should know that their soldiers are awake and preserve Iran’s culture and civilization.”

On report of the hoteliers and tourism activists regarding post-war situation, he said, “Tourism activists presented a good report regarding the situation. I will present this report to the government again. They had problems resulted by the war. All bodies including the large tourism community naturally incur costs and losses in war that must be taken into account. It was decided that a committee with Hoteliers Association and Tourism Department be formed and evaluated that what measures should be done for them so that it will be discussed in the cabinet.”

He pointed out, “War becomes bearable when a nation stands together. The government sought to reduce the pressures on people.

There are good decisions regarding the accommodation of those whose homes were bombed during this war, the wounded, and the families of war martyrs, which will be communicated to the public through the government spokesperson, he said.

The government tried to supply the things required by the society like providing hygiene and medical treatment, rendering services and supplying the basic goods.

“Fortunately, the country faced no serious shortage during the war. But we emphasized several times that war has its special problems. I apologize from people due to any shortage. We believe that this nation deserves the bests. We promise that we stand with people with all our capacities and amenities. Our people opened the doors of hotels and accommodation sites to accept war-affected people during the war. This is good news. I hope we will witness the prosperity of the Iranian nation.”

KD



