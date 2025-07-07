Oil industry workers praised as pillars of Iran’s economic resilience

TEHRAN — A member of Iran’s parliamentary Energy Committee has praised oil and gas sector workers for their round-the-clock efforts to safeguard key energy infrastructure and maintain uninterrupted production during the recent 12-day conflict, describing them as being on the “front lines” of the country’s economic resilience.

Seyed Esmaeil Hosseini said the performance of engineers, managers, and technical staff in the oil, gas, petrochemical, water, and power sectors highlighted their vital role in maintaining energy security and protecting the independence of the national economy.

“Through faith and national commitment, these professionals once again proved they are among the most valuable assets of the Islamic Republic,” Hosseini said, according to state broadcaster IRIB. “Their unwavering dedication ensured the continuity of energy production amid threats and conflict — a clear testament to their deep-rooted sense of duty to the country.”

Hosseini extended his appreciation to the ministers of oil and energy, along with the heads of affiliated companies, for their leadership and sacrifices during the conflict. He emphasized that defending and maintaining vital infrastructure under wartime conditions revealed the sector's critical importance to national stability.

Given Iran’s geopolitical exposure, Hosseini urged the Oil and Energy Ministries to sustain a high level of readiness in anticipation, prevention, response, and rapid reconstruction of infrastructure to minimize the country’s energy vulnerability.

“The enemy will not hesitate to strike whenever it perceives weakness,” he said. “It is vital that these ministries uphold maximum preparedness in safeguarding national energy infrastructure.”

Hosseini concluded by expressing hope that Iran’s energy sector — long considered a driving force of the national economy — will continue to thrive as a symbol of national pride and power. “I pray for the health and success of all those working in this vital sector, whose efforts fuel our progress and elevate our sovereignty,” he said.

EF/MA