Muharram rituals: thousands of pilgrims walk to Imam Reza shrine

TEHRAN – Around 7,000 pilgrims traveled on foot to the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to commemorate Tasu’a and Ashura, two of the most significant days in the Islamic calendar, at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

According to a relevant official, the trekkers converged on the sacred city over the course of these mourning days, which mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The pilgrimage witnessed remarkable influx of devotees from areas surrounding Mashhad. "Approximately 2,000 pilgrims arrived on Tasu’a and about 5,000 more joined on Ashura, walking from various routes leading to the holy shrine," the official told CHTN on Monday.

Routes taken by the pilgrims included the old Quchan road, Siman road, Tala road, and the paths from Fariman. Additional groups of pilgrims also began their journey from nearby districts such as Deh-Gheibi, Seyyedi, Torqabeh, and Shandiz.

Along the way, local communities set up "estgah-e solavati" -- volunteer-run refreshment stations --providing free food, drinks, and rest areas for the pilgrims.

The shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Shia Muslims worldwide. The Imam, who was martyred in 818 CE, is revered for his knowledge, spiritual authority, and position as a direct descendant of the Prophet. Millions visit his shrine annually, particularly during the Islamic months of Muharram and Safar.

Tasu’a and Ashura fall on the 9th and 10th of Muharram and commemorate the tragic Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, where Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions were martyred. These days are marked by mourning rituals, passion plays, and pilgrimages, reflecting a deep sense of devotion and collective remembrance among Iranians and other Shia Muslims worldwide.

Mashhad, already one of the holiest cities in the Shia world, becomes a focal point of religious unity and emotion during these commemorations, with scenes of solemn processions and spiritual gatherings around the Imam Reza’s gold-domed shrine

