Origins of Buyids to be revived in Amlash village

TEHRAN – A permanent secretariat dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Buyid dynasty (934–1062) is set to be established in the village of Al-e Bouyeh, located in Amlash, Gilan province, the provincial tourism chief announced on Monday.

According to Miras Arya (CHTN), Vali Jahani said a religious ceremony was held in Al-e Bouyeh village to mark Tasu’a, the day before the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), and was participated by Roudsar and Amlash lawmaker in Majlis, Governor and several local officials.

He gave news of new programs for promoting tourism and preserving historical monuments of the region.

He also said the 200-year-old building pertaining to Al-e Kia family in Al-e Bouyeh village is to be purchased for turning into anthropology museum.

Pointing to renovation of ancient Buyid Tomb, he said the renovation pertains to end of Safavid era and early years of Qajar era. It has been registered on National Heritage List, he said, adding that today, it is located in the grounds of an old cemetery.

He said the required credit for renovation of the monument is secured from the city’s budget and Cultural Heritage Ministry.

Jahani gave news of identification and placement of tourist routes in Al-e Bouyeh village and said that the project will be implemented by Gilan Cultural Heritage Department and secured from provincial and national credits.

Given the historical and archaeological documents which show the role of this region as origins of Buyids, he said a seminar will be held in Amlash at first in national level and then in international level.

He said the programs will be held to introduce Al-e Bouyeh Village nationally and internationally as one of the main centers of Shia history and culture.

Jahani explained that one of the priorities of Gilan Cultural Heritage Department is to promote tourism with focus on intangible heritage and historical architecture.

The Buyid dynasty or Buyid Empire was a Zaydi and later Twelver Shi'a dynasty of Daylamite origin. Founded by Imad al-Dawla, they mainly ruled over central and southern Iran and Iraq from 934 to 1062. Like most Daylamites at the time, the Buyids were Shia and have been called Twelvers.

KD

