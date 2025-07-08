War criminal Netanyahu can’t nominate Trump for Nobel Peace prize: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iran’s former foreign minister has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against him for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza cannot nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace prize.

“An enemy of peace—wanted by the ICC for war crimes & before the ICJ for genocide—is in no position to nominate anyone for the Nobel PEACE prize,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on X on Tuesday.

Zarif said, “Obviously this is no more than a cheap ploy to lure President Trump into ‘Forever Wars’ and sacrifice MAGA at the alter of Netanyahu First.”