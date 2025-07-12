Tourism minister visits Great Wall of Gorgan in northern Iran

TEHRAN - Iran’s tourism minister, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, paid a visit to the Great Wall of Gorgan on Thursday, where he inaugurated construction on the site’s first official visitor information center, which is regarded as a key milestone toward the wall’s eventual nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Located in the village of Qaleh-Jiq-e Bozorg in Golestan province, the new center aims to promote historical awareness, support cultural tourism, and lay the groundwork for international recognition of this ancient Sasanian-era marvel.

“The Great Wall of Gorgan is not only a physical monument but a living testimony to the ingenuity and civilizational depth of the Iranian people,” Salehi-Amiri said during the visit. “This initiative reflects our strategic commitment to preserve and elevate our heritage, while making it accessible to both domestic and international audiences.”

The visitor center, spanning a 900-square-meter piece of land with a 332-square-meter structure, is being constructed with inspiration from Sasanian military architecture. It is designed to integrate research, conservation, education, and tourism services.

Planned features include film and lecture halls, archaeology exhibits, photo and document galleries, handicraft stalls, cultural product shops, as well as prayer and tea rooms, offering visitors a rich experience of the site.

Accompanying the minister on the visit were Golestan Governor-General Ali-Asghar Tahmasebi, parliamentary representative Abdoljallal Eiri, and provincial heritage chief Fereydoun Fa’ali, along with other local officials.

The Great Wall of Gorgan, also known as the “Red Snake” due to its distinctive red bricks, stretches nearly 200 kilometers across northeastern Iran from the Caspian Sea to the Pishkamar Mountains. Constructed during the Sasanian Empire, it is the second-longest continuous defense wall in the world after China’s Great Wall, and an unparalleled example of ancient Iranian engineering.

Archaeologists believe the wall served as a strategic defense line against northern incursions, likely by nomadic groups such as the White Huns, while safeguarding a key corridor of the Silk Road. With over 30 forts spaced at regular intervals, supported by an intricate water management system, it represents one of the most complex and ambitious frontier fortifications of its time.

“The wall is a vital link in the broader story of the Silk Road and an architectural achievement that underscores Iran’s role as a bridge between civilizations,” the minister added.

In recent years, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage has prioritized archaeological research, emergency restoration, digital documentation, and community engagement to prepare the site for global recognition. The launch of the visitor center in Qaleh-Jiq-e Bozorg is expected to mark a pivotal step in these efforts.

“This project helps transform a once-overlooked monument into a hub of cultural exchange and national pride,” Salehi-Amiri concluded.

Also known as the Gorgan Wall, this massive fortification is believed to have been built in the 5th or 6th century CE. It includes a sophisticated array of mudbrick and fired-brick constructions, forts, and water canals. It is one of the most important surviving military structures of the ancient world and stands as a testament to the engineering prowess of the Sasanian Empire.

