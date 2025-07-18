Iran boosts oil output by 38,000 bpd at South Azadegan field

TEHRAN – Iran has increased crude oil production by 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its South Azadegan oilfield over the past 10 months, following the successful drilling and completion of 17 wells, the head of Petropars, the company developing the field, said.

Hamidreza Taghavi told state media that the company carried out drilling operations across multiple reservoir layers—including Sarvak, Kazhdomi, Gadvan, and Fahliyan—using domestic resources and Iranian technical expertise.

“The highest daily production rate came from wells in the Fahliyan layer, averaging 4,800 barrels per day,” Taghavi said.

To further enhance output, acid stimulation operations were conducted on six wells, with carefully selected acids and additives. Two additional wells are also ready and expected to add another 3,000 bpd once acidizing is completed.

Taghavi praised the technical commitment and round-the-clock efforts of Petropars staff, attributing the progress to strong organizational cohesion and a sense of responsibility within the team. “These results are the direct outcome of tireless work by our colleagues,” he said.

He also thanked the project’s client, the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), for its support. Petropars is the general contractor for the first phase of the South Azadegan development, which is being implemented “with seriousness, transparency, and speed,” he added.

The South Azadegan field is one of Iran’s largest shared oilfields, located in the southwest near the border with Iraq.

Taghavi acknowledged the efforts of partner contractors—Oil Exploration Operations Company, Dana Drilling Company, and Tadbir Drilling Company. Dana’s work packages are completed, and the other two companies are in the final stages of operations. Phase one of the project is expected to be finalized by September 2025.

He also highlighted a major step toward domestic self-sufficiency: Petropars has tendered the procurement of 50 electric submersible pumps (ESPs), using Iranian manufacturing capabilities and technology transfer from foreign partners. “These actions reflect Petropars’ long-term commitment to advancing Iran’s oil industry and supporting the Ministry of Oil’s strategic policies,” Taghavi said.

EF/MA