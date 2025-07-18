Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss enhancing technological ties

TEHRAN –The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, and the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, have discussed ways to expand technological cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting held on Thursday in Tehran, Hashemi elaborated on the strategic plan of the ICT Ministry, which aims to promote technological diplomacy. The official highlighted the need to benefit from the capacities of the two countries as a link in the international transit route using Iran’s infrastructure, Mehr news agency reported.

Referring to the capabilities of the knowledge-based companies and the growth of the digital economy in the country, Hashemi said Iranian and Iraqi private sectors can collaborate in the mentioned fields.

Abdullah, for his part, called for fostering collaborations, highlighting that any effort to strengthen the relations will be constructive. The Iraqi official said the two countries can expand cooperation on cybersecurity and the digital economy.

The two officials also underlined the provision of a robust communication network to provide better services to pilgrims in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world; it comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals. This year it falls on August 14.

Expansion of co-op in ICT sector

In January, Hashemi and Abdulla explored avenues for boosting cooperation in the ICT sector, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and e-government.

During a meeting held on January 30 in Tehran, Abdullah referred to the large number of Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims, stressing that these extensive interactions require enhanced cooperation. He subsequently

voiced Iraq’s interest in the promotion of relations with Iran in fields such as AI, cyber security, and communication infrastructure, IRIB reported.

Highlighting the strengthened collaborations between the two countries, the official said, “Trade between Iraq and Iran should reach 20 billion dollars yearly, part of which should be allocated to information and communication technology.”

For his turn, Hashemi highlighted former cooperation in cyber security and e-government, saying that “transferring expertise to Iraq is one of the main axes of cooperation between the two nations. Iran is also planning to utilize artificial intelligence capacities, and would welcome cooperation in this area, as well.”

The official went on to propose joint investment in international transit, maritime fibers, and the development of a big data center in Iran as other possible axes of collaboration.

Hashemi also said the provision of a high-speed communication network for the Arbaeen pilgrimage should be put on the agenda.

In November 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the one-day trip to Baghdad, Issa Zarepour, the former Iranian ICT minister, inked the MOU with Hiyam Al-Yasiri, his Iraqi counterpart, IRIB reported.

The officials agreed on constructing infrastructures related to the communication sector and exchanging experiences in the field of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Also, they agreed to expand international cooperation in the field of communication and information technology.

The two countries committed to cooperating in the field of education, innovation, joint research, and holding joint technical exhibitions, seminars, and academic meetings.

MT/MG



