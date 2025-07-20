Oil pipeline network to expand beyond 15,000 km as key projects near completion

TEHRAN – Iran’s national oil and petroleum products pipeline network will soon exceed 15,000 kilometers, following the completion and commissioning of several major transmission projects across the country, according to the head of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC).

Mohammad Meshkinfam said the expansion is part of a broader strategy by the Oil Ministry to address imbalances in petroleum product distribution and ensure uninterrupted nationwide delivery.

One of the most strategic projects is the nearly completed Bandar Abbas–Sirjan–Rafsanjan pipeline, a 460-kilometer, 26-inch line capable of transporting up to 300,000 barrels per day—equivalent to 48 million liters—of refined fuel from the Bandar Abbas and Persian Gulf Star refineries to central and northern provinces.

Construction on this key corridor began in 2019 to boost transfer capacity from southern refineries. The project includes three pump stations in Bandar Abbas, Ghotbabad, and Mehreh Aran, as well as terminals in Sirjan and Rafsanjan. With over 120 trillion rials (approximately $240 million) invested, the pipeline will eliminate the need for 1,200 to 1,500 daily fuel tanker truck trips, lowering costs and improving the safety and efficiency of fuel transportation nationwide.

Meshkinfam noted that construction of over 1,000 kilometers of new pipelines is currently underway, with the Bandar Abbas–Rafsanjan line expected to reach full capacity by September. In December, during peak consumption season, the system transferred nearly 100,000 barrels of refined fuel per day to central Iran.

Among other key projects is a new 37-kilometer spur from the Goreh–Jask pipeline to the Bandar Abbas refinery, replacing previous marine-based feedstock delivery with a land-based system. In addition, the long-delayed Sabzab–Rey crude oil pipeline is nearing completion. Initiated in 2014, the 340-kilometer project is designed to supply feedstock to refineries in Kermanshah, Shazand, Tehran, Tabriz, and the future Anahita refinery. The multi-phase pipeline includes 30-inch and 26-inch segments with daily capacities of 450,000 and 295,000 barrels respectively, as well as an 18-inch section delivering 105,000 barrels per day to the Ray terminal.

EF/MA