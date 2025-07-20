Ramsar Research Garden nationally registered

TEHRAN—Ramsar Research Garden in Mazandaran province was registered under the number 1121 on the National Heritage List on July 9, the cultural heritage chief of the province has said.

Hassan Izadi also said that from now on, Ramsar historical garden is under supervision of Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Any interference or action that leads to destruction or alteration of the originality of this work is considered a crime and the perpetrator will be subject to legal punishment, he added, ISNA wrote.

Currently, 780 historical monuments of the province have been registered on the National Heritage List, he pointed out.

Ramsar Research Garden is located in Martyr Nourbakhsh Street. This garden is a green lung for the city and a sign of coexistence between science and nature. It makes every visitor reflect on the wonders of the plant world. This garden is a precious treasure for north of Iran and a symbol of attempt for preserving and expanding Iran’s natural resources.

Ramsar Research Garden is not only a botanical garden, but also a lively and dynamic complex of history, science and nature.

This garden, as one of the important agricultural research and botanical centers in north of Iran, plays an important role in recognition and development of the plant species in the region and introduction of news species.

The garden dates back to Pahlavi era and the year 1931, when it was established with the aim of research and expansion of cultivation of tea and citrus fruits. It was originally a place to test and adapt different varieties of tea and citrus to the region's climatic conditions. Gradually, it turned into a complex which was rich in terms of plant species.

Today, this garden operates under the supervision of National Tea Research Center. It is considered a living gene bank for many plants particularly tea and citrus fruits.

Ramsar Research Garden is an example of combining science and beauty.

The paved paths lead visitors through the different parts of the garden. Tall and mature trees provide pleasant shade, and benches are placed at various points in the garden for relaxation and contemplation of nature.

The architecture of some old buildings of the garden dates back to its establishment era which gives the space a sense of history and authenticity.

Today, Ramsar Research Garden is home to unique diversity of plants. The most important part includes tea collection which comprises different varieties of tea, including black, green, and white tea.

These plants have been studied and tested here to identify the best varieties for cultivation in northern climatic conditions.

Watching tea bushes in different stages of the growth is a unique experience.

The collection of citrus fruits is an extensive complex including various oranges, tangerines, lemons, grapefruits and other citrus fruits which are not indigenous to the region and have been planted here for adaptation and development. The delightful aroma of citrus blossoms in spring creates a dreamy atmosphere.

The section of herbal plants are the plants which have medical properties and special aroma.

The ornamental and native plants are another part of the Ramsar Research Garden, which includes beautiful and eye-catching ornamental species alongside plants native to northern Iran that add to the beauty and richness of the garden and play an important role in preserving the region's genetic resources.

The tropical and subtropical plants are also seen, and due to Ramsar's unique climate and high humidity, some rare tropical species are also grown in this garden, which shows the center's ability to adapt to different plants.

Walking through the garden’s paths a relaxing and educational experience. The smell of damp soil mixed with the aroma of tea leaves and citrus blossoms, the cool northern breeze, and the sound of birds create a pleasant and soulful atmosphere. The silence and tranquility that prevail in the garden make it an ideal place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse yourself in the world of nature. Every corner of the garden tells the story of a plant species and makes the visitor reflect on the wonders of the plant world. The garden is not only a living laboratory for researchers and agricultural students, but also an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts and tourists.

Ramser Research Garden, as an active research center, plays an important role in development of sustainable agriculture and preserving the rare and endangered plant species.

KD

