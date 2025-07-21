I was only 12 — Helena’s story

TEHRAN- Helena was just 12 years old — an Asian karate champion whose name now carries the sacred title of “Martyr.” In a place where medals are no longer given to athletes but dedicated to martyrs, her story resonates deeply.

In the small village of Sarnamak, near Biran Shahr in Lorestan Province, a profound and emotional ceremony was held. It was a farewell to a young girl who, with small hands but a great heart, brought honor to the sports arena and sacrificed her life on the battlefield of courage and innocence for her homeland.

Helena Gholami, Asia’s Kyokushin karate champion, has now become immortalized as “Martyr Helena Gholami” in the memory of the Iranian people — a girl who left with a smile and returned bearing a sacred title amid the crime of the child-killing Zionist regime.

A small village, big hearts, and a deep sorrow

On a sorrowful yet unforgettable morning, a gentle breeze swept through the alleys of Sarnamak. Yet the hearts of the villagers were heavy with profound grief—grief mingled with pride, dignity, and honor, turning the village into a symbol of unity, solidarity, and resistance.

A grand and indescribable ceremony was held to honor the young martyr Helena Gholami. After years of dedication in sports and international achievements, she was brutally martyred in the Zionist regime’s heinous attack. The event attracted a large crowd of citizens, officials, and athletes.

From dawn, the village was filled with chants of mourning, blessings, and recitations of the Quran, enveloping the atmosphere with spirituality.

The mournful cries and chants blended with hearts aching from Helena’s absence, echoing the famous refrain: “Red rose of Baharani, Hossein, oh Hossein”—a voice filled with sorrow, symbolizing how Helena, the red rose of her family, had blossomed only to fall in early adolescence.

A mother’s silent grief

Inside a humble home, Helena’s mother clutched her daughter’s photo close to her heart in a silence full of pain. Her face reflected the waves of separation’s sorrow but her eyes shone with faith and steadfastness. Softly, she spoke to her daughter’s picture: “My dear Helena, I know you are in a good place…”

She continued, “I am truly proud that my daughter became a martyr. The word ‘martyr’ before Helena’s name brings me peace. She sacrificed her life for the revolution, the homeland, and our dear leader. My children, my life, everything I have, I dedicate to the Leader.”

A father’s unbowed spirit

Helena’s father, a devout and resilient man, stood beside the mother. Tears welled in his eyes, but his voice was firm and filled with pride: “I proudly offered my child to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Helena was more than a champion athlete; she was martyred by the child-killing Zionist regime. I thank God for this precious gift to our nation and people.”

A medal that shines on a mother’s chest

A historic and unforgettable moment touched everyone present. Ghazal Fathi, Asia’s karate champion and Helena’s teammate, with tear-filled eyes, handed over her own gold medal — once won in Asian competitions — with trembling yet heartfelt hands to Helena’s mother.

That medal now represents not just sports achievements but a symbol of solidarity, sacrifice, and honoring the pure blood of the martyr. A medal for the motherland… worn on the chest of a grieving yet proud mother.

Ghazal Fathi, her voice choked with emotion, said: “I am only a small part of the sports community, but I felt it was my duty to offer this medal to the pure soul of Martyr Helena Gholami. This medal no longer belongs to me; it belongs to the nation that defines courage and sacrifice through the blood of its daughters.”

Lorestan governor: Helena, a symbol of oppression and strength

Seyed Saeed Shahrokhi, Governor of Lorestan, expressed deep sorrow over the brutal Zionist crime and the martyrdom of the young Iranian girl. He stated, “Dear Helena is a symbol of our nation’s oppression and strength. Her martyrdom at age 12 is living testimony to the inhumane and unforgivable crimes of the child-killing Zionist regime. Helena was not only a karate champion but came from a family devoted to the values of the revolution and leadership. She sacrificed her precious life for her homeland and people.”

He continued, “The Gholami family symbolizes resilience and faith. This martyrdom is a source of pride for this land. I pray to God to grant patience, reward, and health to this family.”

The governor, who visited Sarnamak and met the martyr’s family, emphasized the importance of keeping Helena’s name alive: “I extend my condolences and respect to the noble and resilient family of Martyr Gholami. Our presence here is a tribute to the lofty status of martyrs. May God grant honor, dignity, and health to all people, especially the families of martyrs.”

A child departed, but a martyr returned

According to reports, the ceremony concluded amidst tears and prayers, but Helena’s voice remains alive. The little Helena was martyred, but her voice became a banner, a cry, and the blood in the veins of this proud land.

Sarnamak, once Helena’s training ground, has now become a gathering place to renew vows with martyrs who defend the homeland not only with weapons but with faith and honor.

The end of this farewell was not a sunset but a new dawn—a dawn of faith, steadfastness, and pride.

Today, Sarnamak is more than ever a symbol of both oppression and honor—a place where a child left, but a martyr returned.

Martyr Helena Gholami, your name will remain eternal in the history of this land.

