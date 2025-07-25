Tourism rally in ECO member countries in 2025 proposed

TEHRAN – A joint gathering of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization has been held in Tehran to study plans proposed by the Automobile Club and promote regional cooperation in traveling.

A proposal was made to hold an inclusive international tourism rally in all ECO member countries in 2025, with the responsibility and focus of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of planning and implementation, with goals such as strengthening the regional integration, enhancing people-to-people interactions, promoting travel culture, and emphasizing the importance of road infrastructure.

According to Mehr news agency, Managing Director of Touring & Automobile Club of Iran Mohammad-Hossein Soufi and ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan met with each other. Innovative plans of Touring & Automobile Club with focus on easing the travels, promoting regional communications and expansion of technical cooperation in road tourism were proposed and welcomed by ECO secretary general.

The Touring & Automobile Club asked the support of ECO secretary general for accelerating the implementation of former resolutions ratified by the heads of Customs Administration and road ministers of ECO member states particularly regarding the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD), which includes Custom clearance, and removing obstacles to its implementation.

Also, Touring & Automobile Club’s new initiative themed “ECO Plus” which aims to create a special platform for cooperation between tourism and automobile clubs and centers that are members of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in the ECO region, was introduced and received special attention. The plan focuses on promoting collaboration in driving, road safety and road tourism.

Expressing satisfaction over the discussed proposal, Asad Majeed Khan declared his full support and emphasized that a joint working group will be established for the specialized follow-up of the projects.

This gathering is the beginning of a new chapter for smart and strategic cooperation between Touring & Automobile Club of Iran and ECO. A path that can undoubtedly lead to facilitating travel and expanding land tourism in the region.

KD

