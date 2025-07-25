Leader: Iran's military and scientific moves to advance faster than ever

TEHRAN – In a message marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iran’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists in unprovoked strikes by the Zionist Israeli regime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei affirmed that both the country’s military and scientific advancements will now move forward with renewed speed and determination.

The full text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Proud Nation of Iran,

The 40th day of the martyrdom of a group of our dear compatriots—among whom were capable military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists—has arrived. This blow was dealt by the wicked and criminal Zionist regime, the vile and spiteful enemy of the Iranian nation.

Undoubtedly, the loss of commanders such as Martyrs Bagheri, Salami, Rashid, Hajizadeh, Shadmani, and other military personnel, and scientists such as Martyrs Tehranchi, Abbasi, and other scientists, is heavy for any nation. But the foolish and short-sighted enemy did not achieve its goal. The future will show that both military and scientific movements will, God willing, proceed faster than before toward lofty horizons.

Our martyrs themselves had chosen a path in which the possibility of attaining the high rank of martyrdom was not unlikely, and they finally reached what all those devoted to sacrifice long for. May it be sweet for them. However, the grief of this loss for the Iranian nation—especially the families of the martyrs, and especially those who knew them personally—is difficult, bitter, and heavy.

In this tragedy, bright points can also be seen.

Firstly, the endurance, patience, and strong spirit of the survivors, which has rarely been witnessed except in the transformative events of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Secondly, the steadfastness and stability of the institutions under the leadership of the martyrs, which did not allow this heavy blow to create setbacks or disrupt their progress.

And thirdly, the miraculous resilience and grandeur of the Iranian nation’s perseverance, which manifested in unity, spiritual strength, and firm determination to stand united on the battlefield.

In this tragedy, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again demonstrated the strength of its foundations. The enemies of Iran are striking cold iron.

Islamic Iran will, by God’s grace, grow stronger by the day, God willing.

The important point is that we must not neglect this truth or the duty it places on our shoulders.

Preserving national unity is the responsibility of each one of us. The necessary acceleration in scientific and technological advancement in all fields is the responsibility of the scientific elite. Preserving the dignity and honor of the country and nation is the uncompromising duty of speakers and writers. Equipping the country with ever-stronger means of safeguarding national security and independence is the responsibility of military commanders. Diligence, persistence, and bringing national affairs to completion is the duty of all responsible executive bodies. Providing spiritual guidance, illuminating hearts, and promoting patience, calm, and public stability is the duty of the clerics. And preserving revolutionary passion, enthusiasm, and awareness is the duty of every one of us, especially the youth.

May the Beloved and Merciful God grant everyone success.

Salutations to the Iranian nation, and peace upon the martyred youth, the martyred women and children, and all the martyrs and their bereaved.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

July 25, 2025 (3 Mordad 1404)