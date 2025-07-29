International Academy of Restoration of Historical Monuments inaugurated

TEHRAN--The International Academy of Restoration of Historical Monuments was inaugurated in Dafineh Museum in Tehran with participation of Hamidreza Soleymani, CEO of the museum.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said the first educational academy was launched in Historical Automobile Museum in Tehran. Also, one academy has been launched in “Tar-o-Pud” (meaning “Warp and Weft”) Museum in Yazd, he added, Mehr news agency reported.

“Today, it is the third academy that we launch for restoration of historical relics with cooperation of International Council of Museums (ICOM). We hope that the good path will continue.”

He said: “This academy was the missing link that could be our implementation arm and include public services. This academy should have a specialized and specific function.”

The Sardar Asemani Cultural Museum Campus started its activity as Dafineh Museum in 1995. Later, after different strategic changes and the integration of Iran Money Museum, Iran Historical Car Museum and Time Museum, it continued work as Tehran Cultural Museum Complex in 2017. As a result of the expansion policy of the institution’s museums in 2020, two other museums, in addition to the Money Museum, were added to the Sardar Asemani Cultural Museum Campus. Currently, this campus includes 3 museums: World Art and Islamic Art, Antique Gems and Jewelry and Iran Money.

KD

