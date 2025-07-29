Last year’s handicrafts fair reached sales of $1.1m: deputy minister

TEHRAN--Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi announced sales of one trillion rials ($1.1 million) worth of handicrafts at the 37th National Handicrafts Exhibition which was held at Tehran’s Permanent Fairgrounds during November 13-16, 2024.

Speaking at the policy-making council meeting of the 38th National Handicrafts Exhibition, which was held with the presence of Cultural Heritage Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri, the general managers of this ministry, representatives of organizations and private sector activists, she said that with the presence of more than 1,000 activists in handicrafts field, 80,000 visitors, and the conclusion of international contracts, the last year exhibition became a turning point in the history of artistic events in the country, IRNA reported.

She pointed out that last year exhibition, with the wisdom of the minister and the synergy of all the elements, underwent a structural and content transformation and became a model for the future of this national event. “We witnessed a real transformation in this exhibition; an exhibition that became not only a sales arena, but also a platform for showcasing Iran's cultural power.”

Explaining the statistical details of last year event, she added: "The exhibition was held from November 13 to 16, and during this period, we were able to obtain a 50 percent discount on the cost of the pavilions through effective consultation and interaction. Also, with the aim of promoting cultural justice, free accommodation was provided for 259 artists from less privileged areas of the country."

She continued that based on the artists' self-declaration, the total sales made at this exhibition reached a remarkable one trillion rials. In addition, 150 billion rials ($166,666) worth of contracts with government agencies and a $50 million Memorandum of Understanding with a trade delegation from a regional country were also registered, which demonstrates the high capacity of handicrafts in the country's economic and cultural diplomacy, she added.

At end, Jalali-Dehkordi expressed her gratitude for the tireless efforts of all the trustees and expressed the hope that by taking advantage of last year's successful experiences and focusing on national branding of handicrafts, the 38th Exhibition will be a platform for a new leap for the art economy, the prosperity of the domestic market, and the development of the country's cultural exports.

Iranian handicrafts are a vibrant expression of the country’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing centuries of artistry and craftsmanship. From intricate Persian carpets, celebrated for their elaborate designs and vivid colors, to exquisite miniature paintings and calligraphy, Iranian artisans create works that blend tradition with unmatched skill.

Pottery and ceramics, often adorned with geometric or floral patterns, reflect the country’s historic connection to the Silk Road. Metalwork, including engraved copper and brass, highlights the precision of Iranian craftsmen, while turquoise inlaying, or Firoozeh-kubi, transforms jewelry and decorative items into cultural treasures.

Woodworking traditions such as Khatamkari, which is a form of marquetry, combine delicate inlaid pieces to create mesmerizing designs. Handwoven textiles, such as Pateh embroidery or Gabbeh rugs, represent regional identities and local stories.

Experts say that each Iranian handicraft is more than a product; it’s a narrative of history, artistry, and cultural pride, passed down through generations of dedicated artisans.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

KD

