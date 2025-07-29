Prosperity of eco-tourism sites tied to government's supervision of licensing process

TEHRAN—Managing Director of the Professional Association of Eco-Tourism Accommodations in Fars Province Omid Behrouzi considered the prosperity of eco-tourism sites is tied to the government's strict supervision of the licensing process.

He added that the government can promote tourism and eco-tourism by creating interaction in small workshops, providing insurance support, and removing tax obstacles, ILNA reported.

Pointing to situation of eco-lodges following the 12-day Israeli war against Iran, he said that people will certainly return to this sector of tourism. Although the 12-day war has had its impact on tourists, let's remember that eco-tourism promotes local culture and traditions, and people are always attracted to such things, he added.

He called eco-tourism resorts as unique potential for cultural narratives, authentic traditional experiences, and the connection between tourists and the natural and traditional environment, and stated: “If the government and the private sector keep pace with the tourism industry with targeted advertising at such times, we will undoubtedly have the greatest efficiency in attracting domestic tourists at the lowest cost.”

“Due to its diverse climate, Fars province is affordable for the activities of such guilds (eco-tourism) and a safe province for investment in the field of tourism. We will certainly face a huge influx of tourists after the war crisis passes and witness a revival of eco-tourism sites.”

In response to the question of whether the situation will return to the previous routine with the current conditions in the field of foreign tourism and attracting tourists in Fars province, he stated that the tourism industry in Fars will definitely return to prosperity, because Fars province is the source of cultural heritage and historical identity of Iran, and with its unique historical attractions, indigenous textures in rural areas, and traditional rituals, it has always been an attractive and real destination for foreign tourists, and until the situation returns to a favorable state, Fars province will certainly be the first choice for foreign tourists, ILNA reported.

Referring to internet restrictions as a serious challenge for eco-tourism, Behrouzi continued that in today's world, social media is the first choice. Ecotourism that is connected to social media can clearly attract tourists, but internet restrictions in a war situation had a significant impact on attracting tourists, he added.

Pointing to the concentration of the majority of eco-tourism in the cities of Fars province, he said that all of these eco-tourism sites usually have internet or use it less. "These accommodations mostly host tours that are taken to the desired areas by tour leaders or tour guides. Internet restrictions generally did not affect them, but the war situation in the country has had a direct impact on the state of tourism and the tourism industry in general.”

In response to the scope of authority of Eco-Tourism Accommodation Professional Association of Fars Province to prevent environmental destruction, he added: “We have always emphasized sustainable tourism development, and naturally, every accommodation must comply with the law, both in terms of construction and operation, and avoid environmental destruction.”

Behrouzi pointed out: “If eco-tourism is managed in a principled and bio-centric manner, it will not harm the environment. Rather, it can help improve the environment and spread rural culture.”

He emphasized: “There are many challenges in the way of eco-tourism. If I want to state the reality of eco-tourism without exaggeration, I should point out the instability prevailing in this field, which is witnessing an excessive increase in the costs of raw materials for eco-tourism and its maintenance every day, which has become a matter of concern. On the other hand, the lack of insurance support, the lack of sufficient credit for the prosperity of eco-tourism, the lack of specialized and management training, and the lack of communication infrastructure in remote areas are among the main problems of this resort. The government can pave the way for the prosperity of this industry by completing the communication infrastructure process and finding solutions to the aforementioned issues.”

KD

