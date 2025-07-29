TEHRAN--From the sun-soaked plains of Kashan to the lush, rugged terrain of Kermanshah, each region whispers its own cheese story. And these aren't just tales of food—they’re about family, geography, season, and soul.

When you think of Iran, your mind might wander to fragrant spice bazaars, intricate tilework, and ancient cities wrapped in tales of empire. But for the curious foodie—especially a cheese lover—Iran offers a lesser-known yet deeply satisfying delight: a living, breathing dairy culture that stretches across valleys, deserts, and mountain slopes, Mehr news agency reported.

Located at the edge of Iran’s central desert, Kashan may seem an unlikely place for dairy traditions to thrive. But behind the city’s historic windcatchers and rose gardens lies a surprising passion for cheese-making.

In villages surrounding Kashan, small farms use traditional techniques to produce a type of semi-soft white cheese that has a distinct earthy note, thanks to the unique herbs the local sheep graze on. These cheeses are often stored in brine inside clay pots and sold fresh in morning markets. Locals enjoy them crumbled into flatbread with fresh mint and slices of tomato--a simple meal that perfectly captures the essence of the region: honest, hearty, and unforgettable.

Traveling slightly southwest, we enter the cultural capital of Isfahan. Famous for its architecture and fine arts, this city also holds a soft spot for balanced, flavorful dairy.

Isfahani cheeses are milder in salt compared to their northern counterparts, making them perfect for pairing with walnuts or honey. Some producers even age their cheeses slightly longer, giving them a firmer texture ideal for grating over stews or warm dishes.

Cheese here is more than just an ingredient—it’s a supporting actor in a grand culinary symphony. Whether enjoyed for breakfast with tea or as part of a formal dinner spread, cheese in Isfahan reflects the city’s sense of refinement and moderation.

West of Isfahan lies Lorestan, a region known for its cascading waterfalls, dense oak forests, and proud nomadic traditions. The Lor people have long relied on sheep and goats not only for meat and wool but also for producing rich, tangy cheeses that are packed with the flavor of the mountains.

A signature preparation here involves wrapping soft cheese in wild herbs like oregano or thyme and aging it in sheepskin bags. The result is a cheese with a pungent aroma and a complex, layered taste—sour, salty, and slightly spicy.

These traditional methods of preservation are gaining attention among modern dairy cooperatives as well. Some of the larger names in the industry, including those affiliated with Iran Dairy Industries Company, have begun to highlight such regional specialties in their product development strategies, helping preserve heritage while offering new experiences to the urban palate.

As you reach the western edge of Iran, you arrive in Kermanshah--a region famous for its golden butter, but also a hidden gem for cheese connoisseurs.

Here, traditional cheese-making leans heavily on yogurt-based methods. One of the most cherished local varieties is a semi-hard, crumbly cheese made from fermented yogurt, strained and pressed by hand. The aging process takes place in cool mountain caves or earthen containers that give the cheese a unique depth.

This cheese is often served with koloocheh, a type of local biscuit, and black tea--a pairing so beloved that it has found its way into the morning rituals of thousands of Kermanshahi households.

Moreover, as interest in regional dairy products grows, new ventures have emerged--often in collaboration with experienced producers or under the umbrella of national cooperatives--to refine, package, and share Kermanshah’s dairy treasures with a broader audience, both inside and beyond Iran.

One of the most remarkable things about Iran’s dairy landscape is that it's still very much alive. Unlike many countries where traditional cheese-making has become purely artisanal or even obsolete, in Iran, it's part of daily life. From local farmers' markets to metropolitan supermarkets, you’ll find an impressive variety of cheeses, each with its own origin story.

More recently, there's been a quiet revolution in how these traditional products are shared. Companies with decades of experience in the Iranian dairy scene--some even part of longstanding institutions like Iran Dairy Industries Company--are now working alongside rural producers to bring authentic tastes to a new generation of consumers. These efforts help ensure that the knowledge, skill, and flavor of Iran’s cheese culture aren’t lost to time.

