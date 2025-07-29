I believe in a great future: Kapogianni

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national basketball team, under the guidance of Greek coach Eleni Kapogianni, came close to advancing to Asia’s Division A but narrowly missed out. Despite falling short in the 2024 Asian Division B final against Chinese Taipei, Kapogianni’s impact on the team has been undeniable. Over nearly three years, she has helped transform the squad into a confident, competitive force on the continental stage.

In this interview, Kapogianni discusses the team’s journey, challenges faced, and her views on the future of women’s basketball in Iran as her contract comes to an end.

Tehran Times: Congratulations on your team’s inspiring run to the final. Are you satisfied with their overall performance?

-Thank you. Yes, I’m very satisfied. Considering where we started two and a half years ago and where we are now, the progress is remarkable. Our team made Iran’s women’s basketball a topic of discussion across Asia, and that’s very rewarding as a coach.

What was the main reason Iran couldn’t beat Chinese Taipei in the final?

-Chinese Taipei have been a Division A team for years, and even though they dropped to Division B two years ago, they are very athletic and experienced. Their whole roster is strong. We competed well for the first half, but their pressure exposed our lack of experience and athleticism. Still, I don’t think any other team could have performed better against them than we did.

Many say this generation of Iranian players is bold and ready to create a new chapter. Do you agree? What defines them?

-Absolutely. This is a new era for Iranian women’s basketball. The players have great potential and talent. What they need is proper training, education, and more opportunities to compete internationally. The federation has helped arrange some games, but more exposure is crucial. Compared to two years ago, the team are more determined and confident that they can achieve great things.

How do you see the future of Iranian women’s basketball?

-I’m optimistic. Within three to five years, Iran could become one of the strongest teams in Asia. But this requires a well-structured plan, quality coaching, and ongoing development programs for young players. It won’t happen overnight, but the foundation is there.

What about your own future coaching in Iran?

-That’s not for me to decide right now. In almost three years here, I’ve felt deeply connected to Iran and honored to represent the country. I have given my heart to this job and always respected the trust placed in me. My contract has ended, and now we will discuss what comes next. I thank the federation and all Iranians for their support.