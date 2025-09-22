European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation 

European officials have reportedly warned Israel not to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in retaliation for Western countries recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The UK, Australia and Canada all formally recognised Palestinian statehood on Sunday, in a historic move that put three major US allies at odds with the Trump administration and drew an immediate, angry response from Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the recognition and said “we doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and we will continue on this path”.

The Israeli far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, called for wholesale annexation of the occupied West Bank in response to the declarations.

The UK’s foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, told the BBC that she has warned Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank in response to the UK’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, which has particular historic significance given the UK’s role in the creation of Israel after the Second World War.