Trump: Israeli annexation of the West Bank ‘not going to happen’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, AFP news agency reported.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. Not going to happen," Trump said, speaking at the Oval Office.

"There has been enough time to stop now," he said.

Trump's response came after he was asked whether he had promised Arab leaders during a meeting at the United Nations this week that he would prevent any annexation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow a Palestinian state, and far-right members of his cabinet have threatened to annex the West Bank in response to the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western countries.