Iran-Tajikistan joint film “Fish on the Hook” unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN – The private screening and premiere of the film “Fish on the Hook,” a joint production of Iran and Tajikistan, was held on Sunday at the International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran.

The event was attended by Peyman Jebelli, head of the IRIB, Nizomiddin Zohidi, ambassador of Tajikistan to Iran, and the cast and crew of the film, Mehr reported.

Reciting a poem by the Persian poet Rudaki, Zohidi said: “Today is a gathering of friendship and affection between Tajikistan and Iran. We have deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious commonalities that stem from the ancient history of our two nations. Our great figures and forefathers have passed these commonalities down to us, and it is our sacred duty to honor, preserve, strengthen, and pass them on to our children.”

“Our cultural and linguistic ties are the foundation for strengthening relations between the two countries. I thank God that the political will of the leaders of both nations is fully dedicated to expanding relations, and what has been signed by our leaders must be implemented,” he added.

“I congratulate the intellectuals and people of both countries on the production of this film, which is rooted in our shared cultural, linguistic, and historical heritage. I hope such projects will continue. I look forward to greater cultural affinity and closeness fostered through this film,” the ambassador concluded.

Later in the ceremony, Peyman Jebelli, stated: “Iran and Tajikistan, though located in two different regions, share many historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds. The writers and artists of both countries have always spoken of each other with respect.”

“We are proud that the IRIB has produced two joint film and television projects with Tajikistan in less than a year: the series ‘Capital’ and the film ‘The Fish on the Hook’. Although this film was shot in Tajikistan, there was continuous collaboration behind the camera between Iranian and Tajik crew. We have received a commitment from this team to deliver more new projects,” he noted.

At the event, Muhiddin Muzaffar, director of “Fish on the Hook,” expressed gratitude to the officials and the crew. Amir Tajik, the Iranian producer of the film, also highlighted that the production cost was only one-fourth of a domestic feature film, underscoring the rich potential of both countries.

At the end of the event, the film was screened for the audience.

“Fish on the Hook” is about Daler, a ten-year-old boarding school student, who sets out on a journey with Samad, a gambler, to find his mother, Khursheda. Along the way, they face various challenges that help Daler mature and understand the importance of choice. Upon meeting his mother, the boy must make a fateful decision that could change his life forever.

The film is produced by the newly established film studio Dovfilm, in collaboration with Iranian partners from the television companies iFilm and 30Cup, as well as Tajikfilm.

The concept of the film was developed in 2022 in cooperation with the director of the boarding school in the city of Buston, Tajikistan. The screenplay was originally written by Bakhtiyar Karimov. It was later revised under the guidance of Valery Akhadov's workshop, with contributions from Muhiddin Muzaffar.

