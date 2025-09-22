Ali-Sadr Cave discovery documents archived at Iran’s National Library

TEHRAN—Head of the National Library and Archives of West of Iran, Atefeh Zarei, gave news of the registration of documents of the discovery of Ali-Sadr Cave in Hamedan in the institute‘s list.

According to Mehr news agency, she said that in order to protect historical documents and information and assist researchers and scholars, documents and evidence related to the discovery of Ali-Sadr Cave will be registered and maintained in cooperation with Einollah Bakhtiarifar, one of the discoverers of this cave.

She also said that following a meeting with Bakhtiarifar, he announced his commitment to identifying, collecting, and preserving documents and photographs related to the discovery and identification of this amazing cave and its numerous routes.

Zarei said Ali-Sadr Cave is a symbol of the solidarity between people and nature and an unparalleled asset in Iran's natural heritage that must be recorded in the national memory with careful documentation.

Referring to the necessity of conducting oral history interviews with veterans and distinguished figures from various fields, she added: “The documents and photographs of these distinguished figures and elders who created honor and value for Hamedan narrate their sacrifices and efforts to elevate Hamedan and need to be recounted and documented for future generations.”

Also, Bakhtiarifar explained the story of the discovery of Ali-Sadr Cave and, by presenting photographs and documents from that historical event, emphasized the value of documenting the experiences and activities carried out in the past and announced his readiness to cooperate in this regard.

In the end, it was decided that all documents and photographs related to the discovery of Ali-Sadr Cave would be collected and, after being donated to the National Library and Archives of Western Iran, would be registered in the National Library and Archives of Iran and made available to the researchers and scholars.

Ali-Sadr Cave, known for its extensive network of water-filled passages, draws thousands of visitors each year and is regarded as one of the world's largest water caves.

According to available data, Ali-Sadr Cave was Hamedan province’s most popular destination, welcoming 566,000 visitors during the first six months of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

The cave embraces a huge matrix of sunless channels, ponds, grottoes, and water passages which are stretched along with imposing rock formations and stalactite-covered tops in a span of several kilometers. The entrance to the lengthy cave is situated some 70km north of Hamedan, the provincial capital.

