Palestinian flag raised outside embassy in London

The Palestinian flag was raised outside the premises of what is now Palestine’s embassy to the UK in central London, marking Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

The flag-raising followed a speech by Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, outside what was previously the Palestine Mission to the UK, Al Jazeera reported.

“Please join me as we raise the flag of Palestine with its colors representing our nation: Black for our mourning, white for our hope, green for our land and red for the sacrifices of our people,” said Zomlot.

“We raise it in honor of the long journey of the Palestinian people towards freedom and justice and in honor of the millions of freedom-loving people in Britain and around the world.”

He continued: “We raise it as a pledge that Palestine will live, Palestine will rise and Palestine will be free.”