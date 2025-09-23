Energy Ministry launches 205 MW of solar plants, starts work on 75 new projects

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry inaugurated 205 megawatts of solar power plants and launched construction of another 75 MW across the country on Tuesday, in projects worth more than 84 trillion rials ($168 million), the energy ministry said.

The ceremony, held online from the ministry’s headquarters, was attended by Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Mohsen Tarztalab, head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA). The initiative is part of the national “Iran Abad” development campaign.

The new capacity includes 105 MW of large-scale solar farms and 100 MW of smaller units, while construction has begun on 75 MW of additional projects. These include a 20 MW facility in Sistan-Baluchestan, a 1.0 MW unit in Khorasan Razavi, and a 54 MW project in Yazd, all funded by private investors.

With these plants, Iran’s installed renewable capacity will exceed 2,300 MW.

Other projects launched on Tuesday included the construction of 100 MW of small-scale solar plants nationwide, groundbreaking for the 20 MW Cheshmeh Ziarat plant in Sistan-Baluchestan, and inaugurations of 7.0 MW in Fars province and 6.0 MW in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

EF/MA