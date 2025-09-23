China celebrates 76th PRC anniversary in Tehran, highlighting robust Iran-China strategic ties

TEHRAN – The Chinese Embassy in Tehran hosted a distinguished ceremony on the evening of Monday, September 23rd, to celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China. The event underscored the robust strategic partnership between Iran and China.

The embassy grounds welcomed a prominent gathering of senior Iranian officials, led by the honorary guest, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mr. Sattar Hashemi, alongside a significant number of diplomats and ambassadors from various countries.

The ceremony commenced with an address by His Excellency Mr. Cong Peiwu, the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran. The full text of the Ambassador's speech comes as follow.

Photo By Niloofar Aghili

Your Excellency Dr. Hashemi, Respectable Minister of Information and Communications Technology,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends,

It is a great pleasure to gather with you all to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General in Bandar Abbas, I extend a warm welcome to all of you, and express my sincere appreciation to friends from all walks of life who have long cared about and supported China and China-Iran relations!

76 years ago, the founding of the People's Republic of China ushered in a new historical epoch for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Over the past 76 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have worked diligently and forged ahead with determination, explored a development path that suits their national conditions, and created remarkable development achievements that have attracted worldwide attention.

Stable growth is the solid foundation of China's development. From 2021 to 2024 China’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.5%, with its total economic output expected to exceed 140 trillion yuan this year. China's contribution to global economic growth has remained around 30%. We remain the world's largest manufacturing country, rank first globally in the production of more than 200 major industrial products, and have built the largest number of 5G base stations in the world.

Scientific and technological innovation is a shining hallmark of China's development. China’s capacity for innovation continues to strengthen, we have the largest number of Research and Development personnel in the world, the greatest number of top 100 global science and technology clusters for three consecutive years, and we are advancing rapidly from a “global manufacturing center” toward a “global innovation center.” We are cultivating new-quality productive forces adapted to local conditions and promoting deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, high-performance chips, operating systems, large-scale AI models, robots and other “hard-core” products are emerging one after another.

Green and clean forms a clear backdrop to China's development. Over the past five years, China has added more new forest area than any other country, increasing its forest coverage to over 25%. We have built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with installed capacity of new energy power generation exceeding that of coal-fired power. Green living has become a common practice. By 2024, the number of new energy vehicles in China reached 31.4 million, and China has become one of the countries with the fastest reductions in energy intensity.

People’s well-being remains the unremitting pursuit of China’s development. We have always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy and promoted common prosperity through high-quality development. We have historically overcome absolute poverty, created a middle-income group of over 400 million people, built the world's largest education, social security, and medical and health systems, and increased life expectancy to nearly 79 years.

The most fundamental reason for China's remarkable achievements in economic and social development lies in the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Meanwhile, we have consistently promoted full and strict governance over the Party with the spirit of self-reform, continuously improving our governing capacity and leadership, and providing a strong foundation for high-quality economic and social development.

Photo By Niloofar Aghili

Friends,

We should pursue a just cause for common good. While pursuing its own development, China has always adhered to having a global vision, actively fulfilling its responsibilities as a major country and contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to world peace and development. In response to the questions of the times, “what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve global governance”, President Xi Jinping solemnly put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), a Chinese solution that responds to the universal aspirations of all peoples and meets the urgent needs of the world today. The core concepts of the GGI, namely, adhere to sovereign equality, abide by international law, practice multilateralism, advocate the people-centered approach, and focus on taking real actions, which are the right choice for addressing global challenges, and the surest path to safeguarding international fairness and justice and solve the governance deficit. The GGI is another important global public good that President Xi Jinping has contributed to the world following the three major global initiatives, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GSI). Each of the four global initiatives has its own focus, yet they are mutually reinforcing, injected stability and certainty into a turbulent world from different dimensions, showcasing China's responsibility and actions in international affairs

Since its proposal, the Global Governance Initiative has received wide support from the international community and positive responses from all walks of life in Iran. President Pezeshkian praised it as a model of contemporary international philosophy, emphasizing that this initiative is an effective step toward jointly building a more peaceful, secure, just, and equitable world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has entered its 10th year. With the spirit of "grind a sword for ten years", China-Iran relations have grown ever firmer through mutual support. Not long ago, President Xi Jinping met with President Pezeshkian in Beijing. The two heads of state reached important consensus, charting the course for the development of China-Iran relations. China stands ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly promote the steady and long-term growth of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

We should firmly support each other

The China-Iran relationship has stood the test of changes in the world, and maintained steady and healthy development. China always places its relations with Iran high on its diplomatic agenda in the Middle East, supports Iran in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity.

We should tighten the bonds of common interests

Iran has been a crucial hub on the ancient Silk Road and is now an important country in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. China stands ready to work with Iran to strengthen cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, clean energy and connectivity, to ensure the outcomes of cooperation benefit the people of both countries more broadly.

We should strengthen multilateral cooperation

China and Iran, both important members of the Global South, are key forces in practicing multilateralism. China stands ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Iran on international and regional affairs, further enhancing the influence and say of the Global South, and jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity.

We should promote people-to-people bonds

In recent years, the two countries have continuously expanded exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, subnational affairs and think tanks, effectively enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. Mr. Ali Mohammad Sabeghi, a renowned Iranian sinologist present today, has long been dedicated to promoting Chinese culture and promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and Iran. In 2025, he was awarded the Friendship Envoy Award at the second "Orchid Award". Please join me in congratulating Mr. Sabeghi. We welcome more and more Iranian friends to visit China and help inject greater grassroots momentum into the development of China–Iran relations.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we approach the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, we will also soon celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival symbolizing harvest and reunion. As the Chinese poem goes, “May we all be blessed with longevity; though far apart, we’ll share the beautiful moonlight together.” I wish the great motherland prosperity and peace! May the tree of China-Iran friendship flourish and bear abundant fruit! Wish all the guests good health and all the best!

Thank you!

Following Ambassador Cong's remarks, Honorable Minister Sattar Hashemi delivered a speech on behalf of the Iranian government.

Photo By Niloofar Aghili

The minister emphasized the importance of the strategic relations between the two countries and the prospects for technological and digital cooperation.

He described the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 as the starting point of a path upon which the Chinese nation, relying on its millennia-old civilization and wisdom, has been able to achieve valuable accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, economy, and global peace.

The minister, referring to the historical relations between the two countries along the Silk Road and their long-standing cultural ties, stated: "Today, this long-standing friendship has blossomed in the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the will of the leaders of the two countries is focused on making great leaps in relations and creating an enduring model of comprehensive cooperation."

Hashemi described the recent meeting of the presidents of Iran and China as a symbol of the shared commitment of the two countries and stated: "The emphasis on the full implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program during this meeting has drawn a clear roadmap for the future of Iran and China.

A highlight of the evening was the screening of a special video feature detailing the almost five-month residency of two journalists from the Tehran Times, Mahnaz Abdi and Shahrokh Saei, in China. They participated in a prestigious annual program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), which brings together over 100 journalists worldwide. Notably, Abdi was the first Iranian journalist to attend the program in 2024. Following her successful participation, Saei was selected for the 2025 edition, reflecting the growing professional and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Following the formal program, guests were invited to a reception featuring a diverse selection of exquisite Chinese and Iranian cuisine, fostering an atmosphere of cordial dialogue.

The event garnered substantial media attention, with a strong presence of journalists and reporters, ensuring wide coverage of this significant diplomatic occasion. The ceremony itself stood as a powerful testament to the enduring and strengthening ties between Iran and China.