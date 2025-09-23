Iran’s "Hear" to debut at French puppet festival 

TEHRAN- “Hear,” a puppet play by the Iranian ensemble Yase Tamam, led by director Zahra Khialy Sabri, will be performed at the 23rd edition of the Festival Mondial des Théâtres de Marionnettes (FMTM), currently underway in Charleville-Mézières, France.

Commissioned by the Center for Theater and Puppet Theater Production of Iran's Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon, the play is designed for both teenagers and adults.

Inspired by the stories "The Parrot and the Merchant" by Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi and "A Fish Hearing the Voice of the Sea" by Sabri herself, the performance will take place on Thursday and Friday, with French surtitles.

"Hear" tells the story of a fish dreaming of the sea. Using delicate paper puppets, Yase Tamam weaves a poetic fable about longing, freedom, and hope, blending Persian storytelling with a Western aesthetic.

The narrative centers around a fish living in a bowl, dreaming of freedom. It is told through the perspective of a parrot, who recounts the famous story of "The Parrot and the Merchant." This story describes a kind merchant in Iran who owned a beautiful parrot confined in a cage. Before traveling to India, he asked his servants what gifts they wished for. The parrot, yearning for justice and liberation, requested the merchant to explain its plight to the parrots in India, questioning the fairness of its imprisonment while others fly free.

When the merchant conveyed the message, it caused distress among the parrots. One parrot trembled, fell, and died. Later, when the merchant told his own parrot in Iran about the message, his parrot was overwhelmed by sadness and also died. Filled with regret, he threw the parrot out of the cage, and she flew away, symbolizing the longing for freedom and the consequences of neglect.

The Festival Mondial des Théâtres de Marionnettes, held biennially, is one of the most prestigious global events in puppet theater. Prominent groups from around the world showcase their latest productions, transforming the city into a vibrant stage for the art form. Many of Zahra Khialy Sabri’s acclaimed performances—such as "Earth and Wheel," "Until One Counts," "Soil and Crown," and "The House of Bernard Alba" have previously been featured at this festival, receiving widespread acclaim.

Following its premiere in France, "Hear" will be staged in Tehran and various cities across Iran, continuing its series of performances in line with the national theater tour.

