Trump to push Arab states on Gaza security and reconstruction funding: Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan for a multilateral meeting on Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Monday.

According to Axios, Trump will present a proposal centered on freeing captives, ending the war, and facilitating an Israeli withdrawal, while pressing Arab and Muslim states to contribute forces and reconstruction funding.

The talks are scheduled as dozens of world leaders at the UN General Assembly voiced support for Palestinian statehood, a shift resisted by Washington and Israel.

Nearly two years into Israel’s war, its operations have killed over 65,000, displaced Gaza’s entire population, and triggered famine conditions. Rights experts and a UN inquiry have assessed the campaign as amounting to genocide.