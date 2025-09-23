Iranian ceramicist honored as ‘most skilled female potter’ at Uzbekistan festival

TEHRAN – Zahra Aslani, a ceramic artist from Ardabil, northwest Iran, has won the title of “most skilled female potter” at an international festival recently held in Uzbekistan.

Aslani also received a $1,500 prize during the event, which brought together tens of participants from various countries, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

This was Aslani’s second participation in the festival, which ran from Sept. 18 to 21 in Rishtan, one of Uzbekistan’s historic pottery centers.

Organizers described the event as both a showcase for handicrafts and a platform for cultural dialogue, highlighting the role of traditional arts in building connections across borders.

Situated on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. Ardabil was named as the 2023 ECO Tourism Capital by the Economic Cooperation Organization.

