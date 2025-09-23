Iran into 2025 FIVB World Championship QFs

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Serbia 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9) to book their place in the quarterfinals round of the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship on Tuesday.

Morteza Sharifi and Ali Hajipour finished with 23 points apiece, while Luburić of Serbia led all scorers with 27.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Czech Republic on Thursday.

The U.S. will also play Bulgaria, Poland face Turkey and Italy meet Belgium.

The winners of Iran match will have to plat winners of the U.S. and Bulgaria match in semifinals.

The tournament continues in SM Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila through 28 Sept., when the final will determine whether Italy defend their crown or new champions will emerge.