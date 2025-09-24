Iran, Czech Republic; high-stakes quarterfinal awaits

TEHRAN - The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship underway in Pasay, the Philippines delivered another thriller as Iran clinched a 3-2 victory over Serbia in a riveting Round of 16 clash, sealing a quarterfinal showdown with the Czech Republic on Thursday. Under the guidance of head coach Roberto Piazza, Iran showed grit, resilience and late-game steel to advance in a tournament already packed with drama.

Looking ahead, a high-stakes quarterfinal awaits at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Iran will meet the Czech Republic, a team known for its efficient serving, structured defense, and potent outside attack. The quarterfinals, scheduled for Thursday, promise a tactical battle as Roberto Piazza’s squad aim to translate Round of 16 momentum into a deep World Championship run.

Key to Iran’s success in the next round will be the continued impact of Morteza Sharifi and Porya Hossein Khanzadeh, whose roles have become the cornerstone of the team’s attacking system. Their ability to pressure the opposition’s block and create efficient scoring opportunities will be tested against a Czech side that have demonstrated composure under pressure throughout the tournament.

Fans will be watching closely as two nations with rich volleyball traditions collide in the pitch, with a semifinals berth on the line. The winners of the match will face winners of Bulgaria and the U.S. in the semis.