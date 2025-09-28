Italy winners of 2025 FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN - Italy defeated Bulgaria 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-10) in the final match of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship on Sunday.

In front of an official number of 15,682 spectators in Pasay City, they overpowered the young team of Bulgaria in four sets to claim the crown.

It was their second consecutive and fifth overall world title, after their triumphs in 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2022. Bulgaria settled for silver, their second in the history of the World Championships, after 1970. Earlier on Sunday, Poland beat Czech Republic in four sets to claim the bronze.

Iran also came eighth in the competition.