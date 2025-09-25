Iran fail to reach 2025 FIVB World Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Czech Republic 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 20-25, 21-25) in the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship on Thursday.

Patrik Indra led Czech Republic with 22 points, while Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh and Ali Hajipour scored 18 points apiece.

Czech will face winners of the U.S. and Bulgaria match in the semifinals.

In another semifinals, Poland will meet Italy.

The tournament continues in Pasay, Manila through 28 Sept., when the final will determine whether Italy defend their crown or new champions will emerge.