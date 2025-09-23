Trump in cloud cuckoo land: US out of step as Palestinian cause dominates UN

TEHRAN – The resilience and unwavering spirit of Palestinians, enduring decades of Israeli oppression, have propelled their cause to the forefront of the world’s attention at this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

World leaders and the UN chief have attached renewed significance to the suffering of Palestinians in the wake of Israel’s nearly two-year-long war on the Gaza Strip.

In his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave particular emphasis to the war in Gaza.

“In Gaza, the horrors are approaching a third monstrous year. They are the result of decisions that defy basic humanity. The scale of death and destruction is beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” he said.

The comments came against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza, which erupted in October 2023 and has so far claimed the lives of more than 65,000 Palestinians. Hundreds more have starved to death amid Israeli-induced famine as the Israeli army continues its deadly push into Gaza City.

Speaking at the assembly on Tuesday, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced Israel’s campaign and those enabling it.

“Tens of thousands of innocent women and children are buried under the rubble in Gaza … nothing can justify the ongoing genocide in Gaza — this massacre would not have happened without the cooperation of those who could have prevented it," Lula said.

Leaders from multiple countries echoed similar condemnations, describing Israel’s actions as atrocities and demanding accountability.

Wave of recognition for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine by a growing number of Western states has added to the momentum.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France was formally recognizing the State of Palestine, even though his country has long been counted among Israel’s Western backers. Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Andorra followed suit the same day. A day earlier, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal had also recognized Palestine.

That recognition has accelerated dramatically since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023. With France’s decision, the United States now stands as the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that refuses to recognize Palestine.

In May 2024, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized Palestine, aiming to revive efforts toward the so-called two-state solution. In June 2024, Armenia and Slovenia took similar steps, further elevating the Palestinian issue on the global stage.

The first formal declaration of Palestinian statehood came in 1988, during the First Intifada, when the late Yasser Arafat proclaimed independence. Algeria quickly recognized the declaration, and within a week, dozens of countries — mostly across the Middle East and Africa — followed suit. Recognition expanded through the 1990s and 2000s.

Since Israel’s founding in 1948, the quest for an independent Palestinian state has remained central to Palestinian political aspirations. This demand is inseparable from the Nakba — the mass displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians during Israel’s creation. The forced expulsion of Palestinians was a cornerstone of the Zionist movement’s ambition to build a Jewish-majority state.

Trump strikes a different note

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump sharply diverged from the global chorus. Addressing the General Assembly, Trump reiterated his claim that the recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western countries over recent days amounted to a “reward” for Hamas. He also lashed out at the United Nations, insisting he had solved conflicts around the world while the UN “had done nothing.”

“Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them,” Trump said.

The U.S. has not only intensified its military support for Israel but has also repeatedly blocked ceasefire resolutions in the Security Council.

Symbolism versus reality

Although analysts believe pro-Palestine comments by some of Israel’s Western allies are motivated by tactical or political considerations, the fact remains that the Palestinian cause now dominates the global agenda.

Yet recognition alone does not guarantee meaningful change. For many Palestinians and observers, these gestures risk being seen as largely symbolic. France and the UK’s move, for example, are interpreted not only as principled stands but also as responses to mounting domestic and international criticism of their roles in arming Israel and shielding it diplomatically.

Without real international pressure to halt Israel’s military operations and force it to respect Palestinian rights, recognition risks becoming an empty moral gesture. For Palestinians, the path to genuine statehood lies in sanctions, accountability mechanisms, and sustained political pressure to end the occupation and siege.

A shifting global consensus

Despite these limitations, the emergence of Palestine as the world’s top issue underscores Israel’s growing isolation and, crucially, that of the United States.

Although Israel has devastated Gaza, the Palestinian resistance and spirit of resilience remain alive. Israel may conquer territory, but it cannot crush the determination of a people.

The world has taken notice: recognition of Palestine and denunciation of Israel’s actions now stretch across continents. The United States, meanwhile, finds itself increasingly alone.

For decades, U.S. hegemony dictated the global narrative on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But that hegemony has now collapsed like a house of cards in the hearts and minds of people worldwide. Today, the dividing line is clear: the United States on one side — and the rest of the world on the other.



