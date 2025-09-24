Italy denounces attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has condemned an overnight drone attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla that is headed to Gaza in an attempt to deliver aid, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, Crosetto said he redirected an Italian navy ship towards the flotilla to offer it possible assistance. His comments came after the Global Sumud Flotilla reported explosions and communications interference.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said there are “Italian citizens along with members of parliament and MEPs” among the pro-Palestinian activists in the flotilla, which reported hearing more than a dozen nearby blasts as it sailed off Greece late Tuesday.

