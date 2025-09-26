Iran says snapback mechanism will not impose new hurdles on oil sales

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil minister said the possible activation of the so-called snapback mechanism would not create fresh restrictions on crude exports, stressing that contingency measures are in place if needed.

Mohsen Paknejad told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting that Iran has already weathered years of severe U.S. sanctions, and the snapback mechanism would not add significantly to existing curbs.

“If we face conditions that require countermeasures, the necessary planning will be carried out,” he said.

He noted that crude exports to China will continue without disruption.

Paknejad underlined that Iran’s oil marketing team consists of “the most professional people,” particularly in neutralizing sanctions, and said extensive consultations have been held with experts to devise strategies.

He added that Iran remains committed to sustaining oil production. “We are not very worried, and our people should not be worried either,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the snapback mechanism does not directly target oil sales, but could affect commercial, financial and maritime transport conditions. “If such restrictions emerge, we will apply our measures at the right time,” he said.

