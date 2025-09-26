BRICS tax chiefs meet to boost cooperation and transparency

TEHRAN – Heads of tax authorities from Iran, Russia, China, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates held a joint meeting to exchange experiences and review the latest achievements in tax administration systems.

The discussions focused on electronic invoicing, pre-filled tax returns, new taxpayer services, and credit rating systems as key areas of reform. Participants underlined the need to expand cooperation, enhance transparency, improve processes and strengthen tax justice, noting that international knowledge-sharing can raise efficiency across their systems.

On the sidelines, Iran’s tax chief held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart. The meeting highlighted Iran’s recent advances in implementing pre-completed tax returns and system-based collection processes, which have eased taxpayer obligations and improved compliance.

EF/