Asghar Farhadi starts shooting 10th feature film “Parallel Tales” in Paris

TEHRAN – The globally acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has started shooting his 10th feature film “Parallel Tales” in Paris, France.

“Parallel Tales” marks Farhadi’s second French-language film after “The Past” with Tahar Rahim and Berenice Bejo, who won the Best Actress award for her performance at Cannes in 2013.

Now the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker has returned to Paris for his latest film since “A Hero,” which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2021, Mehr reported.

The stellar cast includes Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Virginie Efira, Pierre Niney, Adam Bessa, and Catherine Deneuve.

The story was written by Farhadi, but is being kept under wraps for the time being. While no plot details have been unveiled yet, one can expect another dramatically knotty, searing drama from the director.

A spring 2026 France release for the film is in the works, making it primed for a Cannes Film Festival debut next year.

A French-Italian-Belgian coproduction, the film is produced by long-time collaborator Alexandre Mallet-Guy alongside Farhadi and David Levine. The prestige project will be launched by Charades and UTA Independent Film Group at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. Charades will handle international sales, while UTA Independent Film Group will rep U.S. rights. Memento will handle distribution in France, releasing in Spring 2026.

It is the fifth collaboration between Farhadi and Memento Production after “The Past,” Oscar-winner “The Salesman,” “Everybody Knows,” and “A Hero”.

One of Iran's most prominent cinematic voices, Farhadi, 53, is known for his thought-provoking films that explore social issues. He earned a bachelor's degree in dramatic arts from the University of Tehran in 1988 and later a master's degree in theater direction.

Farhadi won the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 2012 for “A Separation” (which was also nominated for Best Screenplay) and once again in 2017 for “The Salesman”.

He has been selected four times in competition in Cannes with “The Past,” “The Salesman,” “Everybody Knows,” and “A Hero”.

“The Salesman” won Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards at Cannes in 2016 and “A Hero” scooped the Grand Prize at the 2021 festival.

“Everybody Knows,” Farhadi’s Spanish-language debut starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, opened and competed at Cannes in 2018.

Farhadi was also selected twice in Berlin. He was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2009 for “About Elly” and the 2011 Golden Bear for “A Separation”.

SS/