Tehran cultural center to screen Oliver Stone’s “Born on the Fourth of July”

TEHRAN- American filmmaker Oliver Stone’s 1989 movie “Born on the Fourth of July” will go on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Film critic Kurosh Jahed is set to attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“Born on the Fourth of July” is a biographical anti-war film, based on Ron Kovic’s 1976 autobiography. The movie chronicles Kovic’s life over two decades—from his childhood in Massapequa, New York, to his Vietnam War service, subsequent paralysis, and his evolution into an anti-war activist. Starring Tom Cruise in his first Oscar-nominated role, the film also features Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry, Jerry Levine, Frank Whaley, and Willem Dafoe. It is the second film in Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy, following “Platoon” and preceding “Heaven & Earth.”

Critics lauded the film for its compelling storytelling, Cruise’s intense performance, and Stone’s powerful direction. It achieved box office success, grossing over $162 million worldwide, making it the tenth highest-grossing film of 1989. At the 62nd Academy Awards, it received eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, with wins for Best Director, Best Film Editing, and Best Supporting Actor. The film also garnered four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor.

