Gustavo Petro revives Colombia’s Bolivarian legacy

TEHRAN – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has placed his country firmly at the heart of the global struggle for justice, using his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to call for decisive international action in support of Palestine.

His speech on Tuesday, which invoked Simón Bolívar’s legacy of liberation, resonated widely across the Global South and provoked an immediate reaction from Washington.

In his address to the Assembly, Petro rejected what he described as U.S. and NATO-driven “tyranny and totalitarianism,” insisting that the world could not remain passive in the face of genocide. “We need a powerful army of the countries that do not accept genocide,” he declared. “We must liberate Palestine. I invite the armies of Asia, the great Slavic people who defeated Hitler with great heroism, and the Latin American armies of Bolívar.”

The Colombian leader’s speech aligned closely with voices from across the Global South. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged 20,000 troops for any international force to defend Gaza, while Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face trial for genocide. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, visibly moved, kissed Petro on the head following his speech—an unmistakable sign of solidarity and shared conviction.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department announced it would revoke Petro’s visa, accusing him of making “reckless and incendiary” remarks at a pro-Palestine rally outside UN headquarters in Manhattan. Far from backing down, Petro joined thousands of demonstrators and doubled down on his call for an “army for the salvation of the world,” urging it to be “larger than the U.S. military” and dedicated to enforcing international justice.

In footage widely shared on social media, Petro appealed directly to American soldiers: “Do not point your guns at humanity. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.” His words electrified the crowd and further underscored his willingness to speak uncomfortable truths, even at the cost of Washington’s disapproval.

By standing with Palestine and invoking Bolívar’s vision of liberation, Petro has repositioned Colombia as a leading voice of conscience in global politics. His call for collective action against genocide is more than rhetoric—it is a challenge to a world order that has too often tolerated impunity. While Washington may seek to silence him, Petro has ensured that Colombia now speaks with clarity and courage for oppressed peoples everywhere. In defending Palestine, Colombia defends the very principles of justice and humanity.