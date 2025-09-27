Netanyahu “alone” blocking ceasefire deal

TEHRAN – Hamas has reiterated its readiness for a ceasefire deal to end the genocide while emphasizing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the only obstruction to peace.

The movement stressed that Netanyahu “alone is responsible for obstructing any agreement that would secure the release of his captives, due to his intransigence, his insistence on continuing the genocidal war, and his reversal of the agreement signed last January, culminating in his failed attempt to assassinate the negotiating delegation in Qatar.”

Hamas says that the decision by most delegations to boycott Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations reflects his growing international isolation, adding that his claims about Gaza and October 7 will not change the documented facts of war crimes.

Commenting on Netanyahu’s address, Hamas said in a statement that the walkout by most delegations during his speech to the UN General Assembly shows the extent of the isolation now surrounding him and his regime, noting that he found himself facing only a small handful of supporters.

Hamas called it “a paradox” that “a wanted war criminal before the International Criminal Court is allowed to lecture the UN about justice and humanity,” while it said he violates those principles daily in the Gaza Strip.

The movement added, “Netanyahu’s repeated lies and his blatant denial of genocide and the systematic starvation of our people in Gaza will not change the well-established facts documented in UN and international reports.”

It stressed that “his false justifications for continuing the genocide, and his claim that fighters are present in targeted buildings, are nothing but a cover for war crimes against children and civilians.”

Hamas also said that Netanyahu’s “recycling of black propaganda and lies about October 7 is merely an attempt to turn back the clock after this misleading narrative has collapsed in the face of global public opinion,” adding that his use of the term “antisemitism” has become a worn-out pretext to justify his actions.

Responding to Netanyahu’s assertion that Hamas seeks to kill Jews worldwide, the movement said this is “part of a deliberate campaign to demonize the Palestinian people and their national resistance.”

It affirmed that its struggle “is confined to confronting the occupation on the land of Palestine and its holy sites, until the right of self-determination is achieved.”

Regarding Netanyahu’s declaration that he intends to seize control of the Gaza Strip and install a “puppet government” there, Hamas said this is a “pure delusion” that “will never happen and will not be allowed by our Palestinian people.”

The statement concluded by reaffirming that “the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital is an inalienable right that the occupier’s crimes cannot erase.” It said the Palestinian people “remain steadfast on their land and will continue on the path of liberation and return until their independent state with al-Quds as its capital is achieved.”

