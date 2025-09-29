PMO says snapback sanctions fail to disrupt port, shipping operations

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said the activation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism has not disrupted the country’s maritime operations, with ports continuing to operate at full capacity.

Saeid Rasouli, the PMO’s managing director, told state media that international pressures and the reactivation of sanctions have caused “no disruption” to Iran’s logistics and port activities.

“Iran has been under unlawful sanctions for years, yet ports continue to fulfill their vital duties,” Rasouli said, noting that unloading and loading of essential goods, oil, containers, and both export and import cargoes are proceeding without interruption.

He added that despite restrictions, Iran is pressing ahead with infrastructure development and investment in ports. “This year, designated as the year of investment for production, has seen significant steps in this direction,” he said, highlighting ongoing efforts to attract foreign capital.

According to Rasouli, foreign delegations have visited Iran to assess opportunities, including a recent high-level Azerbaijani delegation’s tour of Shahid Rajaee Port, where constructive talks were held on expanding logistics cooperation along the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

Rasouli also cited Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, which mandates raising transit volumes to 55 million tons by the end of the program.

“With 17 million tons of cargo moved last year, the organization is determined to achieve this target, and high-level measures are in place to secure essential supplies and maintain trade flows,” he said.

EF/MA